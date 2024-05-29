Twenty One Pilots continue to hold off competition for the No.1 spot so far this week with Clancy, which has accumulated 24,586 sales. With 21,013 units accounting for its physical release, the record has 3,107 sales from streaming and 466 from downloads.

Paul Weller sits at No.2 with 66 (20,662 sales), whilst Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (19,818 sales), Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (16,534 sales) and Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human: Nex Gen (6,770 sales) ...