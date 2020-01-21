Virgin EMI senior marketing manager Ian Carew has told Music Week that the label is supporting a rock revival with the signing of Twin Atlantic.
The Glaswegian group, who were previously with Red Bull Records, release fifth album Power (Virgin) on January 24.
“We met the band, we were really excited by what we heard and what they wanted to do,” said Carew. “It’s a genre of music that feels like it’s on the return. It needs to be supported, ...
