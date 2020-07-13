Your site will load in 16 seconds
Two's company: New agency to 'create change & nurture talent'

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Jul 13th 2020 at 12:22PM

Former major label executives Tasha Demi and Whitney Asomani have pledged to build enhanced artist campaigns with the launch of their new marketing agency Twenty:Two, which will work with artists, music companies and brands.

The two executives met at RCA/Since ’93, when they were hired as part of president David Dollimore’s shake-up in 2018. They left the major to pursue freelance projects around the start of 2020.

Having worked together on campaigns for Aitch, NSG, Loski, Travis Scott and more, ...

