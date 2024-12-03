UK Americana Music Awards nominees revealed including special recognition for Lyle Lovett

UK Americana Music Week is set to return to Hackney, London from Monday, January 20 to Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The celebration of international and homegrown Americana music brings together fans, artists and industry professionals for a week of music, awards, discussion and networking.

The week begins with the premiere of a specially commissioned documentary film, I’ll Take You There, a co-production between the Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK), Sweet Home Alabama, The Romano Sidoli Consultancy and Northern Cowboy Films on Monday, January 20.

Two nights of showcases in venues across Hackney will take place on Tuesday (January 21) and Wednesday (January 22), featuring a line-up of artists from around the world including: Altameda, Annie Dressner, Beth Bombara, Celeigh Cardinal, Chloe Foy, Ferris & Sylvester, Julian Taylor, The East Pointers, Willie Watson, and many more.

During the daytime on Tuesday (January 21) and Wednesday (January 22), the annual AMA-UK conference will be held at Night Tales in Hackney. Next year’s theme is Can Songs Change the World? Americana in 2025, covering a diverse range of topics.

The week’s events will culminate with the UK Americana Music Awards, supported by Sweet Home Alabama, hosted at Hackney Church on Thursday, January 23.

The AMA-UK Board’s Special Awards for 2025 will honour singer and songwriter Candi Staton (International Lifetime Achievement Award); Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor (pictured) Lyle Lovett (International Trailblazer Award); and Irish singer, songwriter and musician CMAT (UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award).

Categories for the eight panel and member-voted awards include UK and International Artist of the Year, UK and International Album of the Year, Live Act of the Year, and more.

Nominees in the global Americana genre include: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Waxahatchee, Bonny Light Horseman, Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, Sierra Ferrell, Kacey Musgraves, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Julian Taylor & Allison Russell, Lizzie No, Elles Bailey, Robert Vincent, Katherine Priddy, Nina Nesbitt, Hannah White, The Heavy Heavy and Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand. Full list below.

The event is supported by Sweet Home Alabama, who are headline sponsors again for the fourth year, CIMA (Canadian Independent Music Association), PPL, PRS For Music, Concord, Thirty Tigers, Musicians’ Union, Americana Music Sweden, and the US Americana Music Association.

UK Americana Music Awards Nominations:



UK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elles Bailey

Ferris & Sylvester

Hannah White

Katherine Priddy

Robert Vincent

The Heavy Heavy





UK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Elles Bailey - Beneath The Neon Glow

Hannah White - Sweet Revolution

Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand - Willson Williams

Nina Nesbitt - Mountain Music

The Hanging Stars - On A Golden Shore

The Heavy Heavy - One of a Kind





UK SONG OF THE YEAR

Blue Rose Code – Sadie

Brown Horse – Stealing Horses

Jack Francis – Failure

Nina Nesbitt – Pages

Our Man In The Field – L'Etranger

Robert Vincent – Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow



UK INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley Campbell

Henry Senior Jr

Joe Coombs

Joe Harvey White

Joe Wilkins

Keiron Marshall





INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bonny Light Horseman

Charley Crockett

Jason Isbell

Larkin Poe

Sierra Ferrell

Waxahatchee



INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

American Aquarium - The Fear Of Standing Still

Bonny Light Horseman - Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Kyshona - Legacy

Willie Watson - Willie Watson





INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky

Hurray For The Riff Raff – Buffalo

Julian Taylor & Allison Russell – Pathways

Kyshona – The Echo

Lizzie No – The Heartbreak Store

Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming





LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR

Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez)

Campbell Jensen

Danny & The Champions of the World

Kezia Gill

Lola Kirke

Morganway

Savannah Gardner

Skinny Lister

The Heavy Heavy

Wunderhorse