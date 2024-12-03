UK Americana Music Awards nominees revealed including special recognition for Lyle Lovett

UK Americana Music Week is set to return to Hackney, London from Monday, January 20 to Thursday, January 23, 2025.
The celebration of international and homegrown Americana music brings together fans, artists and industry professionals for a week of music, awards, discussion and networking.
The week begins with the premiere of a specially commissioned documentary film, I’ll Take You There, a co-production between the Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK), Sweet Home Alabama, The Romano Sidoli Consultancy and Northern Cowboy Films on Monday, January 20.
Two nights of showcases in venues across Hackney will take place on Tuesday (January 21) and Wednesday (January 22), featuring a line-up of artists from around the world including: Altameda, Annie Dressner, Beth Bombara, Celeigh Cardinal, Chloe Foy, Ferris & Sylvester, Julian Taylor, The East Pointers, Willie Watson, and many more.
During the daytime on Tuesday (January 21) and Wednesday (January 22), the annual AMA-UK conference will be held at Night Tales in Hackney. Next year’s theme is Can Songs Change the World? Americana in 2025, covering a diverse range of topics.
The week’s events will culminate with the UK Americana Music Awards, supported by Sweet Home Alabama, hosted at Hackney Church on Thursday, January 23.
The AMA-UK Board’s Special Awards for 2025 will honour singer and songwriter Candi Staton (International Lifetime Achievement Award); Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor (pictured) Lyle Lovett (International Trailblazer Award); and Irish singer, songwriter and musician CMAT (UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award).
Categories for the eight panel and member-voted awards include UK and International Artist of the Year, UK and International Album of the Year, Live Act of the Year, and more.
Nominees in the global Americana genre include: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Waxahatchee, Bonny Light Horseman, Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, Sierra Ferrell, Kacey Musgraves, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Julian Taylor & Allison Russell, Lizzie No, Elles Bailey, Robert Vincent, Katherine Priddy, Nina Nesbitt, Hannah White, The Heavy Heavy and Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand. Full list below.
The event is supported by Sweet Home Alabama, who are headline sponsors again for the fourth year, CIMA (Canadian Independent Music Association), PPL, PRS For Music, Concord, Thirty Tigers, Musicians’ Union, Americana Music Sweden, and the US Americana Music Association.
UK Americana Music Awards Nominations:
UK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ferris & Sylvester
Hannah White
Katherine Priddy
Robert Vincent
The Heavy Heavy
UK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Elles Bailey - Beneath The Neon Glow
Hannah White - Sweet Revolution
Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand - Willson Williams
Nina Nesbitt - Mountain Music
The Hanging Stars - On A Golden Shore
The Heavy Heavy - One of a Kind
UK SONG OF THE YEAR
Blue Rose Code – Sadie
Brown Horse – Stealing Horses
Jack Francis – Failure
Nina Nesbitt – Pages
Our Man In The Field – L'Etranger
Robert Vincent – Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow
UK INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Ashley Campbell
Henry Senior Jr
Joe Coombs
Joe Harvey White
Joe Wilkins
Keiron Marshall
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bonny Light Horseman
Charley Crockett
Jason Isbell
Larkin Poe
Sierra Ferrell
Waxahatchee
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
American Aquarium - The Fear Of Standing Still
Bonny Light Horseman - Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Kyshona - Legacy
Willie Watson - Willie Watson
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky
Hurray For The Riff Raff – Buffalo
Julian Taylor & Allison Russell – Pathways
Kyshona – The Echo
Lizzie No – The Heartbreak Store
Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming
LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR
Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez)
Campbell Jensen
Danny & The Champions of the World
Kezia Gill
Lola Kirke
Morganway
Savannah Gardner
Skinny Lister
The Heavy Heavy
Wunderhorse