UK Music appoints Eunice Obianagha as first head of diversity

UK Music has hired Eunice Obianagha as its first head of diversity.

This is a new role, which reflects UK Music’s increased commitment to championing diversity and inclusion within the music industry.

Obianagha will develop UK Music’s diversity strategy, and work closely with UK Music’s members: AIM, BPI, FAC, Ivors Academy, MMF, MPA, MPG, MU, PPL, PRS for Music, supplying advice and support to them as needed.

She will also be engaged with UK Music’s Diversity Taskforce, and its chair and deputy chair Ammo Talwar and Paulette Long, to develop a programme of activity for the Taskforce, including ongoing work in support of The Music Industry Action Plan and related initiatives.

Eunice Obianagha is the founder and director of Enspire Management, which manages complex projects across the music, entertainment and cultural sectors. She will continue this role alongside her role at UK Music.

She has been director of events and special projects at the MOBO organisation, leading the MOBO Awards production for national and international broadcast and live music production across Nigeria, including the first production in Nigeria of ITV’s The Voice.

Obianagha is a member of the BRIT Awards Voting Academy and a music advisor for the PRS Foundation. She is also a Trustee at KCBC, chairwoman at Small Green Shoots and was also an honouree on She Said.So’s Alternative Power 100 Music List Honouree for 2021 in the business and technology category.

She is a former PRS Music Foundation Power Up awardee (2021-2022).

Eunice Obianagha said: “UK Music has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to inclusivity within the music industry and I am deeply honoured and humbled to assume this newly established head of diversity role.

“As someone who has been working with underrepresented industry voices for my entire career, I commend the remarkable work that the UK Music Diversity Taskforce has accomplished thus far – challenging barriers and paving the way as the collective voice of the music industry.

“There is still more progress to be made. Nonetheless, I’m energised by what’s taken place and the opportunity to join UK Music’s commitment to collaboration and advocacy alongside its desire to make a positive impact for the generations to come and unlock the true potential of the music industry.”

UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said: “Making our industry as open and inclusive as possible is a key priority to all of us at UK Music – so I’m delighted to welcome Eunice as our first dedicated head of diversity. Eunice brings a huge amount of experience and expertise to this role and will be a real asset to UK Music.”