UK Music appoints Olga FitzRoy and Daniel Gumble to key roles

UK Music has made two key appointments. Olga FitzRoy is the organisation’s new director of campaigns and engagement, while Daniel Gumble has been named the new head of communications.

FitzRoy has more than 20 years of music industry experience. An award-winning studio sound engineer, she began her career at Sir George Martin’s AIR Studios, where she worked for a decade on projects for Hans Zimmer, Foo Fighters and the London 2012 Olympics.

Freelance since 2013, she has engineered for Coldplay and Dua Lipa, and worked on hundreds of film and TV scores such as The Hobbit, The Crown, and Napoleon. She continues to be booked on high-profile engineering projects in her spare time.

A former board member of UK Music and executive director of the Music Producers Guild, she played a key role in the recorded music sector’s response to Covid, and authored the Music Producers Guild’s response to the Women and Equalities Select Committee’s inquiry on Misogyny In Music.

FitzRoy has a background in grassroots campaigning, as an activist with the charity Pregnant Then Screwed, and the founder of the #Selfieleave campaign.

Daniel Gumble has joined UK Music as its new head of communications.

With a career in journalism spanning over 13 years, Daniel has served in a variety of senior editorial and content leadership roles across titles including Music Week, as news editor and, most recently, head of content at Headliner.

In addition to the music business, Gumble has a wealth of knowledge of the music production and live events sector. .

As a podcast host, he has also interviewed a wide range of leading music industry executives, as well as numerous major acts and emerging artists.

They will be a key part of our work seeking the best outcomes for our industry Tom Kiehl

UK Music chief executive Tom Kiehl said: “I am delighted to kick off 2025 by welcoming two excellent new additions in Olga and Daniel to our UK Music team. In what will be a crucial year for our sector, their appointments reflect the ever-evolving nature of our industry, with both bringing huge expertise to their respective roles.

“They will be a key part of our work seeking the best outcomes for our industry and members on a number of issues ranging from the impact of artificial intelligence to overcoming barriers to EU touring. The new government has rightly set high expectations regarding its support for music, and with our fantastic team we will hold ministers to account and ensure they deliver for the sector.

“I am confident both Olga and Dan will be great assets to UK Music, further strengthening our team and helping us continue to campaign for and champion our world-leading industry.”

Olga FitzRoy said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining UK Music as its new director of campaigns and engagement at what is a pivotal time for the music industry. From the complexities of AI and the challenges facing touring artists and the grassroots sector, the need for a strong and unified voice outlining what is required for all areas of this industry to thrive is essential.

“For more than two decades I have worked and campaigned extensively to make the music industry a fairer, more inclusive space, and I look forward to continuing this work with UK Music.”

UK Music head of communications Daniel Gumble said: “It’s an absolute honour to be joining UK Music as its new head of communications. Throughout my career in journalism, I have reported at length on the brilliant work this organisation does, and with so many transformative opportunities and challenges facing the industry today, its work is more vital than ever before. It’s such a privilege to be part of this incredible team and I can’t wait to get started.”