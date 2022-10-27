UK Music Video Awards: Little Simz campaign honoured with more trophies

Following wins at the BRITs, Mercury Prize and GRM Daily Rated Awards, now Little Simz has triumphed at the UK Music Video Awards.
The video for Little Simz’s Point & Kill won three awards at the 15th UK Music Video Awards, which was held at Magazine London (October 27).
The video for Pharrell’s Cash In Cash Out featuring 21 Savage and Tyler the Creator won four awards, including Video Of The Year. Based around a CGI-made zoetrope machine, and more than a year in the making, the video directed by French director Francois Rousselet, with VFX and animation completed at London-based studio Electric Theatre Collective, won Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Video International, awards for Best Animation and Best VFX awards.
Harry Styles, Rosalia, Michael Kiwanuka, Doechii, Sam Fender and Black Midi were also among the artists whose music videos were honoured at the UKMVAs 2022.
Other big winners on the night included Ukranian director Tanu Muino – who won the prize for Best Director for the second year running; Ebeneza Blanche, who directed the Little Simz Point & Kill video and won the Best New Director award; and Jules de Chateleux and Division Paris, the producer and the production company behind the Pharrell video, who won Best Producer and Best Production Company awards.
Loyle Carner accepted the award for Best Performance in a Video for his promo for Hate, which he co-directed with Greg Hackett.
Among the Individual awards, veteran music video commissioner John Moule won the Best Commissioner prize, Alexa Haywood won Best Agent, and Christopher Ripley was the winner of the inaugural Best Director of Photography at the UKMVAs.
The Outstanding Achievement Award, bestowed on an individual who has made a huge contribution to the industry over many years, was presented to Dan Curwin, director of music videos at Atlantic Records in the UK, and commissioner of videos for stars including Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit, Rita Ora, Stormzy and Rudimental.
See the full list of winners at the UK Music Video Awards 2022 below.
Best Pop Video – UK in association with Cinelab Film & Digital
Harry Styles - As It Was
director: Tanu Muino
producer: Fred Bonham Carter/Andrew Rawson/Alexa Haywood/Frank Borin/Ivanna Borin/Bryan Younce
production company: UnderWonder Content
commissioner: Bryan Younce for Columbia Records
Best Pop Video – International
Rosalia - Saoko
director: Valentin Petit
producer: Théo Gall
production company: DIVISION
commissioner: Saul Levitz for Columbia Records
Best Pop Video – Newcomer
Cavetown x beabadoobee - Fall In Love With A Girl
director: Chris Fowles
producer: Alex White
production company: Jealous Films
commissioner: Devin Sarno for Warner Records
Best R&B / Soul Video – UK
Michael Kiwanuka - Beautiful Life
director: Phillip Youmans
producer: Manny Caston
production company: SMUGGLER
commissioner: Marco Grey for Polydor
Best R&B / Soul Video – International
Omar Apollo ft. Daniel Caeser - Invincible
director: STILLZ
producer: Malcolm Duncan, Esteban Zuluaga, Fabien Colas
production company: WeOwnTheCity
record co: Warner Records
Best R&B / Soul Video – Newcomer
Khazali - Better With The Devil
director: Freddie Wright
producer: Matthew Craig
production company: EM Films
commissioner: Darius Williams for Slow Dance
Best Dance / Electronic Video – UK
Tourist - Your Love
director: Duncan Loudon
producer: Ayo Davis
production company: Somesuch
commissioner: Tmwrk Management for Monday Records
Best Dance / Electronic Video – International
Arca – Prada / Rakata
director: Frederik Heyman / Arca
produced by: Bounce Rocks & Shaun MacDonald
commissioner: Scott Wright for X
L Recordings
Best Dance / Electronic Video – Newcomer
Ross from Friends - The Daisy
director: Rudá Santos
producer: India Lee, Oli Falcon
production company: Ground Work / Three Minutes
commissioner: Simon Gold for Ninja Tune
Best Rock Video – UK
Sam Fender - Spit Of You
director: Philip Barantini
producer: Jack Lightfoot
production company: Blindeye Films
commissioner: Semera Khan for Polydor
Best Rock Video – International
Pretty Sick - Human Condition
director: Frank Lebon
producer: Nat Baring
production company: Back That
commissioner: Sabrina Fuentes for Dirty Hit
Best Rock Video – Newcomer
La Jungle - Du sang du singe
director: Alex Orma
exec producer: Eurydice Gysel
producer: Maarten De Sutter
production company: Czar
commissioner: La Jungle
record co: Black Basset Records
Best Alternative Video – UK
Radiohead - If You Say The Word
director: Kasper Häggström
producer: Daphne Do
exec producer: Dom Thomas, Morgan Clement,
production company: Object & Animal
commissioner: Scott Wright for XL Recordings
Best Alternative Video – International
Jean-Michel Blais - Passepied
director: Adrian Villagomez
producer: Elyse Belmont-Stroh
production company: Consulat
record co: Arts & Crafts
Best Alternative Video – Newcomer
Nick Leng - Morning - Midnight
director: Josh Sondock
producer: Leon Derriey
production company: Kode
commissioner: Jay Lincoln for Sota Records
Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – UK
Little Simz ft Obongjayar - Point And Kill
director: Ebeneza Blanche
producer: Elizabeth Doonan, Luca Chapman, Dawa Thompson
production company: SMUGGLER
commissioner: Bianca Bhagat for AWAL
Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – International
Pharrell Williams ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator - Cash In Cash Out
director: François Rousselet
producer: Jules de Chateleux
production company: DIVISION
commissioner: Bryan Younce, Todd Tourso & Phi Hollinger for
Columbia Records
Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – Newcomer
WU-LU - Ten
director: Ethan & Tom
producer: Medb Riordan
production company: Academy Films
commissioner: Daniel Spinola for WARP Records
Best Live Video
Obongjayar - I Wish It Was Me
director: Hector Aponysus
producer: Joseph Radonich
record co: September
Best Special Visual Project in association with LEAP
Sad Night Dynamite - Volume II Mix Tape
director: Lucas Hrubizna
producer: Laura Northover, Rosie Brear
production company: Blink
record co: Warner Records
Best Performance In A Video
Loyle Carner – Hate
Performer: Loyle Carner
director: Greg Hackett and Loyle Carner
production company: Spindle
record co: Virgin EMI
Best Production Design in a Video
Thom Draft – Breathtaking
production designer: Sandra Sasportas
director: Valentin Guiod
production company: Birth Productions
record co: Animal 63
Best Hair & Make-Up in a Video
Gloria Groove - A Queda
make-up artist(s): Gloria Groove, Victor Nogueira, Alma Negrot
hair stylist(s): Kelly Karamello, Alma Negrot, Stefany Silva
director: Felipe Sassi
production company: Di+Wan
record co: SB Music
Best Wardrobe Styling in a Video in association with i-D
Little Simz ft Obongjayar - Point and Kill
stylist(s): Temitope Uduak Betiku
director: Ebeneza Blanche
production company: SMUGGLER
record co: AWAL
Best Choreography in a Video
Doechii – Crazy
choreographer: Tyrik Patterson
director: C Prinz
production company: Field Trip
record co: Top Dawg Entertainment & Capitol Records
Best Cinematography in a Video in association with CHEAT
Black Midi - Sugar/Tzu
dop: Jake Scott
director: Noel Paul
production company: Friend
record co: Rough Trade
Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with Studio RM
Little Simz ft Obongjayar - Point and Kill
colourist(s): Jason Wallis @ Electric Theatre Collective
post house: Electric Theatre Collective
director: Ebeneza Blanche
production company: SMUGGLER
record co: AWAL
Best Editing in a Video
Joji - Glimpse of Us
editor(s): Dan Streit
director: Dan Streit
production company: Stink Films, Grin Machine
record co: 88rising
Best Visual Effects in a Video
Pharrell Williams ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator - Cash In Cash Out
vfx supervisors: Greg McKneally, Iain Murray, Alex Snookes, David
Filipe, Tobin Brett, James Sindle, Fabrice Fiteni, Andras Ormos @ Electric Theatre Collective
director: François Rousselet
production company: DIVISION
record co: Columbia Records
Best Animation in a Video
Pharrell Williams ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator - Cash In Cash Out
animator(s): vfx supervisors: Greg McKneally, Iain Murray, Alex Snookes, David Filipe, Tobin Brett, James
Sindle, Lead Animators: Fabrice Fiteni, Andras Ormos
post house: Electric Theatre Collective
director: François Rousselet
production company: DIVISION
record co: Columbia Records
Best Director in association with Electric Theatre Collective
Tanu Muino
Best New Director in association with No.8 London
Ebeneza Blanche
Best Director of Photography in association with Loop Talent
Christopher Ripley
Best Producer in association with WPA UK
Jules de Chateleux
Best Production Company in association with Kodak
DIVISION
Best Commissioner
John Moule
Best Agent
Alexa Haywood, FreeAgent
Outstanding Achievement Award
Dan Curwin
Video of the Year
Pharrell Williams ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator - Cash In Cash Out
director: Francois Rousselet
producer: Jules de Chateleux
production company: DIVISION
commissioner: Bryan Younce, Todd Tourso & Phi Hollinger for Columbia Records