UK Music Video Awards: Little Simz campaign honoured with more trophies

Following wins at the BRITs, Mercury Prize and GRM Daily Rated Awards, now Little Simz has triumphed at the UK Music Video Awards.

The video for Little Simz’s Point & Kill won three awards at the 15th UK Music Video Awards, which was held at Magazine London (October 27).

The video for Pharrell’s Cash In Cash Out featuring 21 Savage and Tyler the Creator won four awards, including Video Of The Year. Based around a CGI-made zoetrope machine, and more than a year in the making, the video directed by French director Francois Rousselet, with VFX and animation completed at London-based studio Electric Theatre Collective, won Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Video International, awards for Best Animation and Best VFX awards.

Harry Styles, Rosalia, Michael Kiwanuka, Doechii, Sam Fender and Black Midi were also among the artists whose music videos were honoured at the UKMVAs 2022.

Other big winners on the night included Ukranian director Tanu Muino – who won the prize for Best Director for the second year running; Ebeneza Blanche, who directed the Little Simz Point & Kill video and won the Best New Director award; and Jules de Chateleux and Division Paris, the producer and the production company behind the Pharrell video, who won Best Producer and Best Production Company awards.

Loyle Carner accepted the award for Best Performance in a Video for his promo for Hate, which he co-directed with Greg Hackett.

Among the Individual awards, veteran music video commissioner John Moule won the Best Commissioner prize, Alexa Haywood won Best Agent, and Christopher Ripley was the winner of the inaugural Best Director of Photography at the UKMVAs.

The Outstanding Achievement Award, bestowed on an individual who has made a huge contribution to the industry over many years, was presented to Dan Curwin, director of music videos at Atlantic Records in the UK, and commissioner of videos for stars including Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit, Rita Ora, Stormzy and Rudimental.

See the full list of winners at the UK Music Video Awards 2022 below.

Best Pop Video – UK in association with Cinelab Film & Digital

Harry Styles - As It Was

director: Tanu Muino

producer: Fred Bonham Carter/Andrew Rawson/Alexa Haywood/Frank Borin/Ivanna Borin/Bryan Younce

production company: UnderWonder Content

commissioner: Bryan Younce for Columbia Records

Best Pop Video – International

Rosalia - Saoko

director: Valentin Petit

producer: Théo Gall

production company: DIVISION

commissioner: Saul Levitz for Columbia Records

Best Pop Video – Newcomer

Cavetown x beabadoobee - Fall In Love With A Girl

director: Chris Fowles

producer: Alex White

production company: Jealous Films

commissioner: Devin Sarno for Warner Records





Best R&B / Soul Video – UK

Michael Kiwanuka - Beautiful Life

director: Phillip Youmans

producer: Manny Caston

production company: SMUGGLER

commissioner: Marco Grey for Polydor

Best R&B / Soul Video – International

Omar Apollo ft. Daniel Caeser - Invincible

director: STILLZ

producer: Malcolm Duncan, Esteban Zuluaga, Fabien Colas

production company: WeOwnTheCity

record co: Warner Records

Best R&B / Soul Video – Newcomer

Khazali - Better With The Devil

director: Freddie Wright

producer: Matthew Craig

production company: EM Films

commissioner: Darius Williams for Slow Dance

Best Dance / Electronic Video – UK

Tourist - Your Love

director: Duncan Loudon

producer: Ayo Davis

production company: Somesuch

commissioner: Tmwrk Management for Monday Records

Best Dance / Electronic Video – International

Arca – Prada / Rakata

director: Frederik Heyman / Arca

produced by: Bounce Rocks & Shaun MacDonald

commissioner: Scott Wright for X

L Recordings

Best Dance / Electronic Video – Newcomer

Ross from Friends - The Daisy

director: Rudá Santos

producer: India Lee, Oli Falcon

production company: Ground Work / Three Minutes

commissioner: Simon Gold for Ninja Tune

Best Rock Video – UK

Sam Fender - Spit Of You

director: Philip Barantini

producer: Jack Lightfoot

production company: Blindeye Films

commissioner: Semera Khan for Polydor

Best Rock Video – International

Pretty Sick - Human Condition

director: Frank Lebon

producer: Nat Baring

production company: Back That

commissioner: Sabrina Fuentes for Dirty Hit

Best Rock Video – Newcomer

La Jungle - Du sang du singe

director: Alex Orma

exec producer: Eurydice Gysel

producer: Maarten De Sutter

production company: Czar

commissioner: La Jungle

record co: Black Basset Records

Best Alternative Video – UK

Radiohead - If You Say The Word

director: Kasper Häggström

producer: Daphne Do

exec producer: Dom Thomas, Morgan Clement,

production company: Object & Animal

commissioner: Scott Wright for XL Recordings

Best Alternative Video – International

Jean-Michel Blais - Passepied

director: Adrian Villagomez

producer: Elyse Belmont-Stroh

production company: Consulat

record co: Arts & Crafts

Best Alternative Video – Newcomer

Nick Leng - Morning - Midnight

director: Josh Sondock

producer: Leon Derriey

production company: Kode

commissioner: Jay Lincoln for Sota Records

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – UK

Little Simz ft Obongjayar - Point And Kill

director: Ebeneza Blanche

producer: Elizabeth Doonan, Luca Chapman, Dawa Thompson

production company: SMUGGLER

commissioner: Bianca Bhagat for AWAL

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – International

Pharrell Williams ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator - Cash In Cash Out

director: François Rousselet

producer: Jules de Chateleux

production company: DIVISION

commissioner: Bryan Younce, Todd Tourso & Phi Hollinger for

Columbia Records

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – Newcomer

WU-LU - Ten

director: Ethan & Tom

producer: Medb Riordan

production company: Academy Films

commissioner: Daniel Spinola for WARP Records

Best Live Video

Obongjayar - I Wish It Was Me

director: Hector Aponysus

producer: Joseph Radonich

record co: September

Best Special Visual Project in association with LEAP

Sad Night Dynamite - Volume II Mix Tape

director: Lucas Hrubizna

producer: Laura Northover, Rosie Brear

production company: Blink

record co: Warner Records

Best Performance In A Video

Loyle Carner – Hate

Performer: Loyle Carner

director: Greg Hackett and Loyle Carner

production company: Spindle

record co: Virgin EMI

Best Production Design in a Video

Thom Draft – Breathtaking

production designer: Sandra Sasportas

director: Valentin Guiod

production company: Birth Productions

record co: Animal 63

Best Hair & Make-Up in a Video

Gloria Groove - A Queda

make-up artist(s): Gloria Groove, Victor Nogueira, Alma Negrot

hair stylist(s): Kelly Karamello, Alma Negrot, Stefany Silva

director: Felipe Sassi

production company: Di+Wan

record co: SB Music

Best Wardrobe Styling in a Video in association with i-D

Little Simz ft Obongjayar - Point and Kill

stylist(s): Temitope Uduak Betiku

director: Ebeneza Blanche

production company: SMUGGLER

record co: AWAL

Best Choreography in a Video

Doechii – Crazy

choreographer: Tyrik Patterson

director: C Prinz

production company: Field Trip

record co: Top Dawg Entertainment & Capitol Records

Best Cinematography in a Video in association with CHEAT

Black Midi - Sugar/Tzu

dop: Jake Scott

director: Noel Paul

production company: Friend

record co: Rough Trade

Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with Studio RM

Little Simz ft Obongjayar - Point and Kill

colourist(s): Jason Wallis @ Electric Theatre Collective

post house: Electric Theatre Collective

director: Ebeneza Blanche

production company: SMUGGLER

record co: AWAL

Best Editing in a Video

Joji - Glimpse of Us

editor(s): Dan Streit

director: Dan Streit

production company: Stink Films, Grin Machine

record co: 88rising

Best Visual Effects in a Video

Pharrell Williams ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator - Cash In Cash Out

vfx supervisors: Greg McKneally, Iain Murray, Alex Snookes, David

Filipe, Tobin Brett, James Sindle, Fabrice Fiteni, Andras Ormos @ Electric Theatre Collective

director: François Rousselet

production company: DIVISION

record co: Columbia Records

Best Animation in a Video

Pharrell Williams ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator - Cash In Cash Out

animator(s): vfx supervisors: Greg McKneally, Iain Murray, Alex Snookes, David Filipe, Tobin Brett, James

Sindle, Lead Animators: Fabrice Fiteni, Andras Ormos

post house: Electric Theatre Collective

director: François Rousselet

production company: DIVISION

record co: Columbia Records

Best Director in association with Electric Theatre Collective

Tanu Muino

Best New Director in association with No.8 London

Ebeneza Blanche

Best Director of Photography in association with Loop Talent

Christopher Ripley

Best Producer in association with WPA UK

Jules de Chateleux

Best Production Company in association with Kodak

DIVISION

Best Commissioner

John Moule

Best Agent

Alexa Haywood, FreeAgent

Outstanding Achievement Award

Dan Curwin

Video of the Year

Pharrell Williams ft 21 Savage & Tyler The Creator - Cash In Cash Out

director: Francois Rousselet

producer: Jules de Chateleux

production company: DIVISION

commissioner: Bryan Younce, Todd Tourso & Phi Hollinger for Columbia Records