Ultimate Seminar returns for London event next month

The Ultimate Seminar will return with its annual London event on Saturday, November 19, live from London’s Wimpole Street.

Following the first ever event at Manchester’s Band On The Wall in September, their second event of the year gives attendees the opportunity to interact with top music executives from various sectors as well as connecting with a community of aspiring creatives and professionals.

This year's line-up of speakers includes ex-chief catalogue officer at Hipgnosis, Amy Thomson; marketing director at 0207 Def Jam, Jacqueline Eyewe; Co-president of Parlophone Records, Mark Mitchell; and president of RCA, David Dollimore. They will take part in panels on the future of the music industry. Further names are to be announced.

Now in its 13th year, The Ultimate Seminar has become a key part of the music industry calendar for those wanting to pursue careers in the music business.

Cre8ing Vision continued their regional expansion with their first ever sold out Manchester event in September. The line-up included president of Darco Recordings and EVP of Warner Music UK, Darcus Beese, Rapper Dreya Mac and chief operating officer and general manager of NG, Louis Brown.

Attendees also had the opportunity to book one-to-one consultations with speakers including NQ’s Head of A&R David O’Sullivan.

This year's London event will enable attendees to learn valuable business skills and benefit from networking opportunities. London attendees will have the opportunity to book one-to-one consultations with top execs to gain insight into their chosen field.

Entry to The Ultimate Seminar event is free subject to availability and registration here.

The Ultimate Seminar is sponsored by Island Records, Warner Records UK, Atlantic, Parlophone, EMI/ Capitol, Columbia, RCA, Ministry of Sound, Virgin, Tik Tok, PPL, PRS, BMI, MMF, YMU, Darco Recordings, Hipgnosis and Sentric.