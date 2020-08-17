Featured Artists Coalition GM David Martin has outlined his priorities for the reshaped organisation.

In his first interview since taking the role eight months ago, Martin said it should be the “coolest” trade body. Following its 10th anniversary last year, he stressed that the FAC was now being modernised.

“We’re the artist organisation, we should be the coolest organisation,” he told Music Week. “During lockdown, we’ve probably seen more innovation from artists than we’ve seen in a long time. ...