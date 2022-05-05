UnitedMasters launches Beat Exchange marketplace

UnitedMasters has launched Beat Exchange, a curated marketplace to buy and sell beats.

The Beat Exchange connects producers with the 1.5 million independent artists who use UnitedMasters, while providing them with tools to upload and manage a personal beats storefront.

Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters provides access to premium music distribution services for independent talent.

UnitedMasters artists now have access to buy or license beats from both emerging and established producers, including Grammy-winning Hit-Boy (Nas, Drake, Beyonce), Turbo (Gunna, Travis Scott, Lil Baby), Sham “Sak Pase” Joseph (Kodak Black, Rihanna, Saint Jhn), Kato On The Track and David Morse, who is currently in the Hot 100 for Lil Durk’s Headtaps.

The new offering is designed to simplify browsing for beats when looking for specific sounds (genre, mood, instrument, etc) and drive discovery through editorial playlists that highlight both emerging and established producers.

The Beat Exchange is available on desktop app and the UnitedMasters mobile app for iPhone and Android.

“Producers determine the sounds of our era, and yet they often get overlooked,” said UnitedMasters Founder and CEO Steve Stoute. “Our goal has always been to give independent artists the best-in-class tools to build sustainable and successful music industry careers. Now we’re not only giving producers the access to artists but the recognition they deserve as creators.

“The Beat Exchange is another way we’re challenging the status quo, by directly connecting brilliant artists and producers so they can continue taking ownership of their creative journeys.”

“I got my start making beats in my bedroom and putting them online on Myspace,” said Hit-Boy. “I know the struggle and how hard it can be as an emerging producer. Working with UnitedMasters, I want young producers and artists to have what I didn’t. UnitedMasters will give emerging producers the right tools, exposure, and access to brands to help their careers blow up.”

The marketplace will offer producers access to major brands through exclusive opportunities and partnerships to generate new revenue streams.

Beat Exchange will provide participating producers options to choose between retaining 100% of beat sales by signing up to a plan, or keeping 90% of sales with no up-front fee.

There are also multiple licensing options available.

Coinciding with the launch of Beat Exchange, UnitedMasters is also releasing Who Made The Beat?, a new content series, presented by Crown Royal 18, spotlighting top producers in the industry sharing the back stories behind the first hit record that put them on the map.

Episodes will feature Slade Da Monsta on Cardi B’s Press, Phonix Beats on J Cole’s No Role Modelz, Mr DJ on OutKast’s Ms Jackson, and more.