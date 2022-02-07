UTA appoints Irene Agbontaen as director of artist brand strategy

UTA has appointed Irene Agbontaen as director of artist brand strategy on the music brand partnerships team, a newly created role.

London-based Agbontaen will focus on artist brand strategy for the European roster of clients. Her core focus will be centred around developing strategies for artists in the brand partnerships space, leading endorsement and sponsorship opportunities, and building long-term brands and businesses for artists.

She brings over a decade of experience and has consulted with global brands such as Apple, Nike and YouTube Music. Additionally, she is the founder of style brand TTYA London.

“Throughout her career, Irene has always been at the center of culture, design, and fashion,” said Toni Wallace, co-head of global music brand partnerships at UTA. “She is a tastemaker and entrepreneur who has continuously helped leading brands redefine how they connect with younger audiences and talent in music and the arts. She will be an invaluable asset to our London office and our clients around the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to UTA.”

“UTA has been a leader in successfully connecting the worlds of business and pop culture,” said Agbontaen. “I am so excited to join the team and focus on using creative thinking to develop strategies and long-lasting partnerships for talent.”

UTA won the inaugural Talent Agency trophy at the Music Week Awards last year.

Last year, UTA acquired Echo Location Talent Agency, which was founded and led by Obi Asika, who now serves as co-head of the UK office alongside Neil Warnock. The acquisition brought superstar artists including Diplo, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Alesso, Wizkid and more into the UTA fold for international representation.

Additionally, UTA Music’s UK office has made over 10 significant new hires over the past year including the Earth Agency co-founder Rebecca Prochnik, who serves as director of growth & strategy, UK music.

UTA represents a range of established and emerging artists across all genres of the industry, including Post Malone, Deadmau5, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Paramore, Rosalía, James Blake, Florence And The Machine, Muse, Bring Me The Horizon, Christine and The Queens, Deep Purple, Arlo Parks, Foals, Sigrid, Katherine Jenkins, Jamiroquai, 21 Savage and Dolly Parton, among many others.