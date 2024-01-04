UTA signs Christina Aguilera for worldwide representation

UTA has announced the signing of international pop icon Christina Aguilera for worldwide representation.

A multiple award-winning singer-songwriter, Aguilera has sold more than 75 million records worldwide throughout her career and has achieved five No.1 singles on the US Hot 100 chart making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s and 2010s).

She has won seven Grammy awards, including two Latin Grammy Awards – with the most recent being the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album on behalf of Aguilera, her second Spanish-language album.

Over the past several years, UTA has expanded into numerous areas including music brand partnerships, music crossover and tour marketing. The company works with a wide range of artists across the industry, and Aguilera will be joining a roster including 21 Savage, Guns N’ Roses, Florence And The Machine, Karol G, James Blake, Ari Lennox, Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, Halsey, J Cole, Lil Nas X, Bebe Rexha, Paramore, Rosalía, Post Malone, WizKid, among many others.

PHOTO: Zoe Rain