Warner Chappell Music France signs global deal with pianist and songwriter Tony Ann

The award-winning Canadian pianist, composer and songwriter, Tony Ann, has signed a worldwide co-publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and independent French music company Junzi Arts, which also acts as his global tour promoter.

Ann has collaborated with acts like The Chainsmokers, having co-written the Platinum-certified singles Sick Boy and Call You Mine (Ft Bebe Rexha) and the Gold-certified single Side Effects (Ft Emily Warren), as well as with Spinnin’ Records’ DJ Don Diablo, Lo-Fi producer L Dre and American singer-songwriter Wrabel.

Throughout his career, he has released four EPs, and is currently releasing a series of singles on a monthly basis, with the most recent being Aries “The Charismatic”, which came out on March 22. His debut solo album is expected to be released early next year.

With over 200 million views and a collective following of five million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, Ann is also currently the most-followed pianist on social media, and has sold-out venues globally.

“It’s amazing to have signed with Warner Chappell, as Matthieu and his team provide world-leading A&R strategies for their songwriters,” Tony Ann said. “I look forward to working with them so that I can grow my artistry through their intentional collaborations and introduce my piano style to new and interesting genres.”

Matthieu Tessier, managing director at WCM France, added: “France is home to some of the world's best classical music, so there’s no better team to represent such a talented musician and composer. I’m electrified at the thought of who we can connect Tony with through Warner Chappell’s global A&R network, to help him forge unique and powerful collaborations.”