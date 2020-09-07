Your site will load in 16 seconds
Warner lifts Nines to UK rap elite with No.1 album

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Sep 7th 2020 at 3:19PM

Warner Records president Phil Christie has told Music Week that working with Nines is a “fascinating contrast to a lot of the campaigns we typically run” after steering the MC to a No.1 chart finish last week. 

The major signed Nines in 2018, after two Top 5 albums with XL, and Christie and senior marketing exec Oksi Odedina said it was “hard to articulate the intensity” of a campaign that yielded 13,594 week one sales (11,468 from streams) for Crabs ...

