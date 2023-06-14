Warner Records hail Dua Lipa as star extends her reign as female artist with most UK airplay No.1s

Dua Lipa delivered a world-conquering campaign with her second album, Future Nostalgia, and it very much looks like her next chapter will follow suit.

As of last Friday, Dua Lipa’s new single Dance The Night – taken from the Barbie Soundtrack – secured her 10th UK No.1 airplay, in turn extending her run of having more airplay No.1s than any other female artist since Radiomonitor began data in 2008. In terms of competition in this regard, Adele is currently on five, with Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Pink and Little Mix all on four, and Beyoncé on three. Indeed, as stands, the only artist with more is Ed Sheeran, who currently has 14 under his belt.

To date, Dua Lipa has spent 37 weeks at the top of the UK airplay chart, thanks to Dance The Night, 2022 Calvin Harris & Young Thug collaboration Potion, We’re Good, 2020 Miley Cyrus collaboration Prisoner, Levitating, Break My Heart, Physical, Don’t Start Now, 2018 Calvin Harris collaboration One Kiss, and IDGAF.

Speaking about the achievement, Jane Arthy, SVP promotions, Warner Records, told Music Week: “Ten No.1 airplay records is an unprecedented headline for any artist – let alone one who is just two albums into her career. We are super-grateful for all the support from UK radio – from the first plays, to this milestone. It’s another reminder of the impact Dua's music is having, and how she is flying the flag for British artists and for female artists. And it’s just the beginning."

The single has sold 37,395 copies to date, according to Official Charts Company data.

Reflecting up on the Future Nostalgia campaign when she was crowned Music Week’s 2020 Artist Of The Year, Dua Lipa said: “This is the record that really helped me find my confidence and helped me grow into the artist and performer I want to be. It’s taught me so much. So I’ll always look back on this time, and this record in particular fondly, it was the album that taught me the ropes. But it also pushes me to work really hard. I’m like, ‘I have to back up this album and what I’m doing’. These are very much personal goals I set myself in order to do the best at the thing I love so much.”

All eyes willl now be peeled on her next move.