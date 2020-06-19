Warner Records US signs Brazilian star Anitta

Warner Records US has announced the signing of Brazilian artist Anitta, with her debut US album release due later this year.

Anitta, from Honório Gurgel in Rio De Janeiro, has 16,896,527 monthly listeners on Spotify and released her most recent album, Kisses, in 2019.

The singer said: “I’m so excited to join the US Warner Records team. It’s the most important moment in my career. Now, I can show more about my art and culture to the world internationally. I can’t wait for everyone to hear all the new music I’ve been working on, which will be a fresh blend of both Spanish and English.”

Anitta’s music blends reggaetón, bossa nova, R&B, hip-hop, EDM, and funk carioca, and her five albums to date have seen her become the most-streamed artist in Brazil. She has six MTV EMA awards to her name and has been nominated five times at the Latin Grammys. She was due to play Coachella this year.

Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson, co-chairmen, Warner Records, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with the global Warner Music Latin team to bring Anitta’s incredible music to the US and beyond. Anitta is truly unlike any artist we’ve ever experienced. She’s not only an extraordinary musical talent, but is a blazing creative force, an electrifying performer and a true cultural phenomenon. Alongside Anitta’s manager, Brandon Silverstein, we look forward to scaling even greater heights together.”