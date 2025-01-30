'We need real change': Re-elected Ivors Academy chair Tom Gray pledges to fight for songwriters

Tom Gray has issued a warning that “the industry hasn’t got its own house in order” regarding the “sincere threat” facing songwriters and composers.

Gray has been re-elected as chair of the Ivors Academy Board, a role to which he was first elected in 2022.

Turning his attention to campaigning after enjoying a successful career with Gomez, Gray has become a prominent voice in the industry, fighting for creators on behalf of the Ivors Academy.

In announcing his re-election, Gray called for “real change for songwriters and composers”.

"I know why I have been bestowed the great honour of being our chair,” he said. “There is unfinished business. We need to see real change for songwriters and composers. Our craft is under sincere threat. AI is upon us and our industry hasn’t got its own house in order. I will keep driving the government and industry to realise the extent of the crisis we’re in.”

Our craft is under sincere threat. AI is upon us and our industry hasn’t got its own house in order Tom Gray

Gray added: “There is a reason we produce much of the best music in the world. The UK has been investing in it for generations through the BBC, music sales, education and arts funding, Yet, whether it’s creator income, tax revenue to our treasury or investment in our communities, UK taxpayers are seeing far too little return. Global corporations continue to be the major recipients of all our shared effort.”

Ivors Academy CEO Roberto Neri added: "Tom’s leadership has been instrumental in pushing the Academy’s mission forward. His unwavering commitment to championing the rights of music creators makes him an exceptional Chair and we are excited about the journey ahead under his guidance."

The re-election process saw Gray elected to the Academy’s senate by its membership, elected to the board by the senate, and then elected chair by the board.

The Academy’s current election cycle has included the election of a new senate and a new board. Among the newly elected members are Paloma Faith, David Arnold, Tinie Tempah, Kamille and Dru Masters.

Subscribers can read our interview with Tom Gray here.