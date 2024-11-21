'We need to write a new bucket list': Mercury Prize winners English Teacher plan their next move

English Teacher have joked they "need to write a new bucket list" after winning this year's Mercury Prize.

The Leeds quartet wrap up their UK tour today (November 21) with a show at SWX in Bristol, as it's announced that they appear on the BBC Radio 1 Sound Of 2025 longlist. Their debut album also made No.2 in Rough Trade's Albums Of The Year list this week.

English Teacher took the Mercury Prize for their This Could Be Texas LP (21,174 sales, Official Charts Company), after the Mercury judges praised the "originality and character" of the "charismatic body of work".

"A winning lyrical mix of surrealism and social observation, alongside a subtle way of wearing its musical innovations lightly, displays a fresh approach to the traditional guitar band format. This Could Be Texas reveals new depths on every listen; the mark of a future classic," said a statement from the judgement team.

Speaking in the November issue of Music Week, singer and guitarist Lily Fontaine said: “We just wanted people to like the album," which peaked at No.8 in the UK following its release via Island in April. “We need to write a new bucket list.”

For the first time in the 32-year history of the Mercury Prize, there was no public awards ceremony and live performances were dropped. But the band didn't allow that to take the shine off their victory.

“The Mercury is about albums, it’s not really about artists in a way, so to do it in a space that’s the most recognised album-making institution felt special,” added Fontaine. “Even though there was a bit of disappointment that it was scaled back, it was a nice environment to do it in.”

Drummer Douglas Frost agreed: “In hindsight, I’m glad it was like that and not a way bigger event at the [Eventim] Apollo [in Hammersmith]. If we’d been performing, I know my nerves would have been in my stomach the whole night.”

We are already seeing significant growth with all top 10 streaming markets more than doubling their consumption and streams Louis Bloom

Island president Louis Bloom has shared how the triumph, which led to 1,073% sale increase as the album re-entered the Top 40 in the week after the Mercury Prize, has opened up a whole new audience for the group.

“We are already seeing significant growth with all top 10 streaming markets more than doubling their consumption and streams,” he said. “The band spoke of their ambition to win the Mercury Prize from day one so to see them so emotional onstage at Abbey Road really brought home how much they had achieved."

The result brought Island's total of Mercury Prize wins to five (following double winner PJ Harvey, Talvin Singh and Pulp), having secured 27 nominations – including three in 2024 – down the years.

“Seeing the success Island has had in recent years within the alternative scene, it felt like they were the best label to take the band to the next level,” said English Teacher's co-manager Alex Edwards. “Now, with the Mercury Prize win and Island winning A&R team of the year at the Music Week Awards, the proof is in the pudding. Island were also very supportive from the off and allowed the band to develop at their own pace, like artists should.

"We were allowed to bring all of our marketing and promo team over to the project, too. English Teacher are more than just a band, they represent a cultural shift, a reminder that music can still be revolutionary.”

We have a responsibility to our health and also to the people that have bought tickets to provide a decent show for them Lily Fontaine

The band – who are completed by guitarist and keyboardist Lewis Whiting and bassist Nicholas Eden – have a current monthly Spotify listenership of 257,000. Last month however, the band cancelled their scheduled run in the US for "health reasons".

“It was me that instigated cutting down the American tour,” explained Fontaine. “We’ve been travelling and touring since the album came out. It’s been amazing, but we have a responsibility to our health and also to the people that have bought tickets to provide a decent show for them. I was like, ‘We need to take time to look after ourselves.’ It’s been amazing and it’s going to continue to be amazing, but a bit of rest is due.”

Fontaine added the band’s management team, Edwards and Pete Heywoode at Dead Sound, were fully on board with the decision – even offering to wipe more off the group’s schedule.

"Any artist and management team need to establish a good, open relationship based on trust, so an artist is not afraid to ask for some time out if that’s what they need,” said Heywoode, who stressed the importance of checking in with artists regularly.

“Sometimes you don’t know there is anything wrong until you ask how someone is doing,” he added. “It’s also a bit of a balancing act if you’re working with emerging artists, because health and wellbeing have to always be the priority in any scenario, so you’ve got to know which opportunities to prioritise and give good advice, weigh up pros and cons and manage busy schedules.

Subscribers can read the full interview with English Teacher and their team here.