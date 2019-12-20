'We're in great hands': Australian indie-rockers Spacey Jane sign to AWAL

AWAL has announced a global deal with Aussie indie rock band Spacey Jane.

The partnership with Kobalt’s recordings company provides a range of services, including global marketing, campaign coordination, sync licensing and global distribution.

Ben Godding, marketing director, AWAL, Australia, said: “Spacey Jane are one of the most exciting and energetic bands to come out of Australia for a long time and we at AWAL could not be happier they have chosen to partner with us for their debut album. The connection they have with their fans is an absolute one-off, and the energy in their live shows is boundless. They are going to deliver an exceptional album next year.”

The group from Fremantle have clocked up nearly 10 million streams. They recently completed their third sold out tour of Australia, with the most recent run including New Zealand.

Kieran Lama, drummer and manager, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be joining the family of AWAL Recordings artists carving their own paths to success. To be allowed such a great deal of freedom, flexibility and independence for the release of our first ever album is such a fantastic prospect for us – we still feel new to the industry and to be able to figure things out on our own terms, and with the nurturing of such an artist-friendly organisation, is a massive privilege.

“Ben and Mary in the Australian office have taken such good care of our latest and upcoming releases, and the creative independence and encouragement we’ve enjoyed will allow us to walk into our first album roll-out with confidence and optimism – we know we’re in great hands both locally and overseas.”