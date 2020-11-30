Yungblud is set to be one of the biggest UK acts in the world, manager Tommas Arnby has told Music Week.
Doncaster-born Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) drops his sophomore album Weird! on Friday (December 4). Licensed to Interscope in the US and Polydor in the UK, the LP is set to build on the rising rock star’s global streaming success.
“Having an album out this year was incredibly important,” said Arnby, CEO of Locomotion Entertainment. “It means that ...
