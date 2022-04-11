The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Wet Leg's eponymous debut album is storming the albums chart.

The Isle Of Wight duo's first full length studio album has clocked up 22,949 sales so far, with 19,839 of those coming from physical. This puts them well clear of their nearest rival, Father John Misty's Chloe And The Next 20th Century (5,910 sales). Completing a clean sweep of new entries to the Top 3 is Jack White's Fear Of The ...