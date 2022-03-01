Wet Leg, Maisie Peters, Big Joanie and more complete line-up at SXSW British Music Embassy

The British Music Embassy, SXSW's venue for breakout UK music stars, has announced the seven artists that will complete its line-up of new British music at this year's SXSW.



Wet Leg (pictured) have joined the bill, alongside Maisie Peters, Babii, Big Joanie, Calva Louise, Col3trane and Just Mustard. They join the previously-announced line-up that inclues Baby Queen, Priya Ragu, Self Esteem and Yard Act.

This year is the British Music Embassy's biggest presence at SXSW, having moved from a 250-person venue to the 700 capacity Cedar Street Courtyard. Artists will play 12 showcases running from Saturday 12 March to Saturday 19 March, split between four day-time and eight night-time shows.

SXSW runs this year from March 11 to March 20, in Austin, Texas.

The full British Embassy line-up is below.

Saturday March 12

The British Music Embassy Opening Night

10:30PM Walt Disco

9:40PM Ferris & Sylvester

8:50PM George Riley

8PM Eliza Shaddad

Sunday March 13

The British Music Embassy Presents

In Association with Trackd

10:30PM MEMES

9:40PM Red Rum Club

8:50PM Jamie Webster

8PM Ruth Lyon

Monday March 14

DIY magazine

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

12AM Moonchild Sanelly

11PM CMAT

10PM Strawberry Guy

9PM Nuha Ruby Ra

8PM Gallus

Tuesday March 15

ATC-LIVE

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Pillow Queens

12AM Los Bitchos

11PM Yard Act

10PM Jamie Webster

9PM Grace Cummings

8PM Katy J Pearson

Wednesday March 16

The British Music Embassy Presents

In association with LICKS MAGAZINE

5:30PM WH Lung

4:40PM Strawberry Guy

3:50PM George Riley

3PM Special Guest

2:10PM Eliza Shaddad

BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Special guests

12AM Nova Twins

11PM Calva Louise

10PM Joesef

9PM Hamzaa

8PM Low Girl

Thursday March 17

Output Belfast

5:30PM Just Mustard

4:40PM Cherym

3:50PM The Wood Burning Savages

3PM Dani Larkin

2:10PM Beauty Sleep

BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Baba Ali

12AM The Lathums

11PM Self Esteem

10PM Wet Leg

9PM Sinead O'Brien

8PM Working Men’s Club

Friday March 18

The British Music Embassy Presents

5:30PM We Were Promised Jetpacks

4:40PM Penelope Isles

3:50PM Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

3PM ME REX

2:10PM Max Pope

BBC Music

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Col3trane

12AM Priya Ragu

11PM Baby Queen

10PM Poppy Ajudha

9PM Mace The Great

8PM Walt Disco

Saturday March 19

The British Music Embassy Presents

5:30PM Special guests

4:40PM Big Joanie

3:50PM Babii

3PM Hamish Hawk

2:10PM Anna B Savage

BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases

SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE

1AM Red Rum Club

12AM Liz Lawrence

11pm Low Hummer

10PM Jelani Blackman

9PM George Riley

8PM Maisie Peters