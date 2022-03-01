Wet Leg, Maisie Peters, Big Joanie and more complete line-up at SXSW British Music Embassy

The British Music Embassy, SXSW's venue for breakout UK music stars, has announced the seven artists that will complete its line-up of new British music at this year's SXSW.
Wet Leg (pictured) have joined the bill, alongside Maisie Peters, Babii, Big Joanie, Calva Louise, Col3trane and Just Mustard. They join the previously-announced line-up that inclues Baby Queen, Priya Ragu, Self Esteem and Yard Act.
This year is the British Music Embassy's biggest presence at SXSW, having moved from a 250-person venue to the 700 capacity Cedar Street Courtyard. Artists will play 12 showcases running from Saturday 12 March to Saturday 19 March, split between four day-time and eight night-time shows.
SXSW runs this year from March 11 to March 20, in Austin, Texas.
The full British Embassy line-up is below.
Saturday March 12
The British Music Embassy Opening Night
10:30PM Walt Disco
9:40PM Ferris & Sylvester
8:50PM George Riley
8PM Eliza Shaddad
Sunday March 13
The British Music Embassy Presents
In Association with Trackd
10:30PM MEMES
9:40PM Red Rum Club
8:50PM Jamie Webster
8PM Ruth Lyon
Monday March 14
DIY magazine
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
12AM Moonchild Sanelly
11PM CMAT
10PM Strawberry Guy
9PM Nuha Ruby Ra
8PM Gallus
Tuesday March 15
ATC-LIVE
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Pillow Queens
12AM Los Bitchos
11PM Yard Act
10PM Jamie Webster
9PM Grace Cummings
8PM Katy J Pearson
Wednesday March 16
The British Music Embassy Presents
In association with LICKS MAGAZINE
5:30PM WH Lung
4:40PM Strawberry Guy
3:50PM George Riley
3PM Special Guest
2:10PM Eliza Shaddad
BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Special guests
12AM Nova Twins
11PM Calva Louise
10PM Joesef
9PM Hamzaa
8PM Low Girl
Thursday March 17
Output Belfast
5:30PM Just Mustard
4:40PM Cherym
3:50PM The Wood Burning Savages
3PM Dani Larkin
2:10PM Beauty Sleep
BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Baba Ali
12AM The Lathums
11PM Self Esteem
10PM Wet Leg
9PM Sinead O'Brien
8PM Working Men’s Club
Friday March 18
The British Music Embassy Presents
5:30PM We Were Promised Jetpacks
4:40PM Penelope Isles
3:50PM Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
3PM ME REX
2:10PM Max Pope
BBC Music
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Col3trane
12AM Priya Ragu
11PM Baby Queen
10PM Poppy Ajudha
9PM Mace The Great
8PM Walt Disco
Saturday March 19
The British Music Embassy Presents
5:30PM Special guests
4:40PM Big Joanie
3:50PM Babii
3PM Hamish Hawk
2:10PM Anna B Savage
BBC Music & BBC Introducing showcases
SXSW OFFICIAL SHOWCASE
1AM Red Rum Club
12AM Liz Lawrence
11pm Low Hummer
10PM Jelani Blackman
9PM George Riley
8PM Maisie Peters