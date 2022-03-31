Wet Leg named as YouTube's first UK Artist On The Rise for 2022

Wet Leg have been revealed as YouTube's first UK Artist On The Rise for 2022.

The duo, who hail from the Isle of Wight, came second in the BBC’s Sound of 2022 poll. Their debut album Wet Leg will be released on April 8 via Domino, while their new video for Ur Mum will be premiering on YouTube at 6pm on April 4.

With over nine million views and 57,000 subscribers, Wet Leg are one of YouTube’s fastest rising stars in the UK. Their biggest video to date is Chaise Longue with over 3.3M views.

Past YouTube Artists On The Rise include Mabel, Aitch, Beabadoobee, Celeste and Central Cee. The accolade gives fans access to the journey each artist has taken so far, exploring their inspirations and hopes for the future.

Roz Mansfield, head of artist partnerships at YouTube, said: “Wet Leg are an unstoppable force in UK music right now and we are thrilled to be celebrating them as our new Artist On The Rise. They are truly visual artists that understand the power of the music video, directing their own videos and creating a distinctive cinematic universe to take fans inside of. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next.”