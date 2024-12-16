Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Wham! are leading the singles chart battle ahead of Christmas

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Dec 16th 2024 at 6:00PM

Wham! could be spending the final week before Christmas at the top of the singles chart, leading the way with 23,834 sales ahead of Tom Grennan’s It Can’t Be Christmas, which sits at No.2 with 17,663 sales. 

In third place, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has 16,771 sales, whilst Gracie Abrams’ That’s So True (14,899 sales) and Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (13,762 sales) complete the Top 5. 

In the albums chart, Sabrina Carpenter ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024