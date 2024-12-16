Wham! could be spending the final week before Christmas at the top of the singles chart, leading the way with 23,834 sales ahead of Tom Grennan’s It Can’t Be Christmas, which sits at No.2 with 17,663 sales.

In third place, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has 16,771 sales, whilst Gracie Abrams’ That’s So True (14,899 sales) and Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (13,762 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Sabrina Carpenter ...