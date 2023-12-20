Wham! continue to target this year’s Christmas No.1 with Last Christmas, which has accumulated 39,669 sales so far this week.

Sam Ryder holds second place with You’re Christmas To Me, which has 35,350 sales so far, whilst Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (31,510 sales), Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (27,721 sales) and Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas (27,302 sales) round off the Top 5.

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones are on the way to having this ...