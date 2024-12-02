The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and we could be set to see the first festive No.1 of the year.

Gracie Abrams has reigned for four frames in a row with That’s So True, which is still in top spot, but with a festive flurry close behind. Wham!’s Last Christmas, which we reported was the most streamed track in the UK last week, has 13,825 sales compared to Abrams’ 15,184. Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas ...