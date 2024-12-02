Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Wham! leading Christmas singles surge as Taylor Swift eyes return to albums peak

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Dec 2nd 2024 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and we could be set to see the first festive No.1 of the year.

Gracie Abrams has reigned for four frames in a row with That’s So True, which is still in top spot, but with a festive flurry close behind. Wham!’s Last Christmas, which we reported was the most streamed track in the UK last week, has 13,825 sales compared to Abrams’ 15,184. Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024