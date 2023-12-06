Wham!’s Last Christmas continues to target No.1 this week, accumulating 36,526 sales so far ahead of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, which sits at No.2 with 33,676 sales.

Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl sits at No.3 with 28,542 sales, whilst Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me (27,095 sales) and Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (26,442 sales) complete the Top 5.

Meanwhile, Peter Gabriel leads the way in the albums ...