The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and it’s neck and neck in the dash for No.1 in the singles chart.

Wham! have moved ahead of Mariah Carey, with Last Christmas on 32,364 sales for the week so far and All I Want For Christmas Is You only 177 sales behind on 32,187. Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s Merry Christmas (28,117 sales) is at No.3 and Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (28,029 sales) is at ...