Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Wham! target another No.1 with Last Christmas

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Dec 13th 2023 at 6:00PM

Wham! are reigning supreme in the singles chart with Last Christmas, which has accumulated 30,090 sales so far this week.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You holds second place with 27,380 sales, whilst Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me (25,685 sales), Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues ft Kirsty MacColl (24,786 sales) and Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (24,645 sales) complete the Top 5. 

In the albums chart, The Killers continue to lead the way with Rebel ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023