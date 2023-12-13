Wham! are reigning supreme in the singles chart with Last Christmas, which has accumulated 30,090 sales so far this week.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You holds second place with 27,380 sales, whilst Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me (25,685 sales), Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues ft Kirsty MacColl (24,786 sales) and Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (24,645 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, The Killers continue to lead the way with Rebel ...