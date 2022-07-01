Which Glastonbury 2022 artists received the biggest sales boost?

Thanks to the comprehensive BBC coverage of this year’s Glastonbury, several artists reached big audiences via TV and iPlayer.

Based on Music Week’s charts analysis by Alan Jones, Billie Eilish was the biggest beneficiary with a big boost across her catalogue. Although some other acts registered a large percentage increase by starting from a lower base, in absolute terms Eilish had the biggest jump in consumption.

The youngest artist ever to headline on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, 20-year-old Eilish saw a chart resurgence post-festival with her latest album, Happier Than Ever (28-10, 5,175 sales), which returned to the Top 10 after an absence of 43 weeks. Her 2018 debut Don’t Smile At Me (81-39, 2,402 sales) and 2019 follow-up When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go (61-25, 3,451 sales) achieved their highest chart positions for 98 and 59 weeks, respectively.

Diana Ross amassed a record-breaking audience mean for BBC One’s broadcast of Glastonbury’s Sunday ‘legends’ slot of 3.1 million. Her appearance inspired a revival for both her latest album, Thank You – No.7 last year and now a re-entry at No.78 (1,741 sales) – and her newly-repackaged 2011 No.24 compilation, The Greatest, which re-entered at No.49 (2,173 sales).

There were also significant Glastonbury bumps for Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under LP (63-19, 3,948 sales) and Hypersonic Missiles (128-33, 2,507 sales), as well as Wet Leg’s eponymous debut (77-29, 2,896 sales).

Kendrick Lamar’s acclaimed Pyramid stage set help restore his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, to the Top 20 (24-20, 3,880 sales).

Paul McCartney’s epic performance on the same stage re-energised The Beatles’ 1 compilation. It reached its highest position in 25 weeks (30-24, 3,759 sales)

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour was already in the Top 10 but climbed two places following her appearance (9-7, 6,150 sales).

The effect was less pronounced in the singles chart. But Glastonbury performances helped both Seventeen Going Under (60-20, 20,024 sales) by Sam Fender and Happier Than Ever (90-31, 13,447 sales) by Billie Eilish move back up the chart.



Glastonbury week-on-week consumption boost for performing artists’ albums

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever - 83.9%

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go - 78.3%

Billie Eilish - Don’t Smile At Me - 50.6%

Diana Ross - Thank You – 455.92%

Diana Ross - The Greatest – 337.84%

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under – 110.11%

Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles – 103.47%,

Wet Leg - Wet Leg – 71.32%,

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Molare & The Big Steppers – 27.32%

The Beatles - 1 – 39.22%.

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour – 30.2%

PHOTO: GettyImages/Joseph Okpako/Redferns