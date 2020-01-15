Who's got the biggest-selling Bond theme?

Billie Eilish has yet to score a UK No.1 single, though she’s come close with Bad Guy (No.2) and latest single Everything I Wanted (No.3).

But the US singer will be hoping to change that with her Bond theme for No Time To Die. Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 is released in April.

Surprisingly, though, Eilish would be bucking the Bond trend if she did reach the summit with her new song. While Sam Smith’s 2015 Skyfall song Writing’s On The Wall hit No.1, it was the first tune from the film franchise to reach the summit in its 50-plus year history.

Here, we look back at the post-1994 Bond themes to reveal which of them has sold the most according to Official Charts Company data…

Goldeneye (Parlophone) – Tina Turner (1995)

Chart Peak: No.10

Weeks in Top 100: 9

Sales: 147,852

Tomorrow Never Dies (Polydor) – Sheryl Crow (1997)

Chart Peak: No.12

Weeks in Top 100: 9

Sales: 155,664

The World Is Not Enough (Island) – Garbage (1999)

Chart Peak: No.11

Weeks in Top 100: 10

Sales: 96,338

Die Another Day (Warner Records) – Madonna (2002)

Chart Peak: No.3

Weeks in Top 100: 17

Sales: 225,936

You Know My Name (Polydor) from Casino Royale – Chris Cornell (2006)

Chart Peak: No.7

Weeks in Top 100: 19

Sales: 316,543

Another Way To Die (RCA) from Quantum Of Solace – Alicia Keys & Jack White (2008)

Chart Peak: No.9

Weeks in Top 100: 14

Sales: 261,481

Skyfall (XL) – Adele (2012)

Chart Peak: No.2

Weeks in Top 100: 32

Sales: 1,110,516

Writings On The Wall (Capitol) from Spectre – Sam Smith (2015)

Chart Peak: No.1

Weeks in Top 100: 17

Sales: 765,592

