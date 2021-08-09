The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Will Young is the early pace-setter in the albums chart.

Young's covers album Crying On The Bathroom Floor has moved 6,159 copies to lead the 50th anniversary reissue of George Harrison's All Things Must Pass (No.2, 4,455 sales) at the top.

Brian May is at No.3 with Back To The Light (4,407 sales), ahead of last week's No.1 Happier Than Ever (No.4, 3,875 sales) by Billie Eilish and Release Me ...