The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Will Young has moved more than 2,000 sales ahead at the top of the albums chart.

The singer's new covers album Crying On The Bathroom Floor has shifted 9,042 units so far to lead the way ahead of George Harrison's reissued All Things Must Pass (6,984 sales). However, Billie Eilish looks likely to emerge as Young's closest challenger with last week's chart-topper Happier Than Ever, which sits at No.3, just 20 ...