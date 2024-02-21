With four wins to date, Taylor Swift dominates IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year Award

IFPI has named Taylor Swift as the winner of IFPI’s 2023 Global Recording Artist of the Year Award.

The organisation, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide, calculates an artist’s or group’s worldwide sales across streaming, download and physical music formats during the calendar year. The analysis covers an artist’s or group’s entire body of work.

The award is presented to the artist finishing at No.1 in IFPI’s Global Artist Chart, which was also released today.

This year marks the 11th year of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, with Taylor Swift having topped the chart four times – more than any other artist (her 2023 win follows successes in 2014, 2019 and 2022).

Swift’s success in the category was all but inevitable given her sales and streaming performance in 2023, including three chart-topping albums with Midnights, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swift’s catalogue continued its strong performance with the resurgence of 2019’s Cruel Summer as a global hit last year.

K-Pop stars Seventeen and Stray Kids placed second and third respectively in the chart in a record year for Korean artists. Four K-Pop acts featured in the Top 10 with Tomorrow X Together at No.7 and NewJeans at No.8, while IVE and NCT Dream also made their first appearances in the IFPI Global Artist Chart Top 20.

US country star Morgan Wallen (No.6) also made his first ever appearance in the IFPI Global Artist chart, following the huge success of 2023 release One Thing At A Time.

Lana Del Rey (No.10) also entered the Top 10 for the first time, beating her previous high of No.17 in 2014.

Outside the Top 10, Japanese stars King & Prince and US artists SZA and Zach Bryan also made their IFPI Global Artist Chart debuts. Eight of the Top 20 artists in 2023 were making their first appearance in the chart.

Lewis Morrison, director of charts and certifications at IFPI, said: “We are immensely proud to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award to Taylor Swift for the fourth time, as she continues to redefine the limits of global success. Taylor is a singular talent and her commitment to her craft and her fans is truly phenomenal.

“It is also fantastic to see so many artists entering the chart for the first time, and the return of established acts years after their last appearance. As the global recorded music landscape shifts and new opportunities emerge, record companies continue their work to build global, long-term careers for their artists.”