Wizkid talks building a business empire

Grammy Award-winning artist Wizkid has spoken to Music Week about his burgeoning business empire.

The Nigerian musician, who headlines The O2 on Sunday, November 28 as part of the London venue's Welcome Back Show series, launched label imprint Starboy Entertainment in 2013 and has gone on to sign future stars including Maleek Berry and Mr Eazi.

Starboy later spawned a clothing line, a product of Wizkid’s love of high fashion (he has walked for Dolce & Gabbana and Naomi Campbell is a close friend).

“Yeah, yeah, I’m a businessman,” said Wizkid. “I’ve been a businessman from early, I’ve always learned to fend for myself. At the end of the day, I have a large amount of people that I’m responsible for, so I would only be stupid if I didn’t maximise every opportunity that is in front of me. They say you’re only as wise as the choices you make or the things you do. You have to be a businessman in this game if you’re trying to stay here forever…”

Afrobeats right now is in a very, very important stage, it shines a light on all the artists back home that people are listening to Wizkid

Amassing almost six million monthly listeners on Spotify, where his most popular credited song is Drake’s gigantic 2016 hit One Dance, Wizkid has become a poster boy for the growth of Afrobeats.