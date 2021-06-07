Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Wolf Alice race into the lead with Blue Weekend

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Jun 7th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Wolf Alice have already passed 25,000 sales for Blue Weekend in the race for albums chart glory.

The group, profiled alongside their team in Music Week to launch the campaign earlier this year, have hit No.2 with their two previous albums, and are bidding for their first ever chart-topper. Released on Dirty Hit, Blue Weekend currently has 25,098 sales, with XX from physical, XX from downloads and XX from streams.

...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021