Women's leadership programme Music Leaders Network reveals its 2022 members

Music Leaders Network, the leadership development programme for women in music, announced today the members of the September 2022 group.

Led by music industry educators Remi Harris and Tamara Gal-On (pictured), the programme, which launched in 2020, is open to company employees with a minimum of five years industry experience and self-employed women in music.

Businesses involved in the programme include PPL, Polydor, Blue Raincoat Group and Brownswood Recordings. Elsewhere, bursaries have been provided to self-employed participants or and those working for charities in order to assist with costs.

The full list of new network members is as follows:

Aine Markey, general manager (Blue Raincoat Music/Chrysalis Records)

Ayse Hassan, composer, musician and writer (Esya, Kite Base, Savages)

Becci Scotcher, senior grants and programmes manager (PRS Foundation)

Carina Cosgrave, violone and double bass player (freelance) and professor of baroque bass (Royal College Of Music)

Davina Pobee, operations manager (Brownswood Recordings)

Jade Bradshaw, head of marketing (Polydor)

Karen Sutton, business and finance manager (Accidental) and producer (The Oram Awards)

Katie Eckett, manager, business and legal affairs (Merlin)

Rachel Millar, artist manager (Shabaka Hutchings, Sons of Kemet)

Santana Guerout, head of programming (Band On The Wall)

Shiama Young, project lead (PPL)

Tomi Oyewumi, equity, diversity and inclusion partner (PPL)

Based around individual coaching and small-group training, the programme aims to help participants gain a significant elevation in their careers, visibility and income.

Co-creators Remi Harris and Tamara Gal-On said: “We’re delighted to work with such a stellar group of women, each with impressive experience, and working with them to fulfill their potential in the industry. It’s great that PPL, Blue Raincoat Group, Polydor and many others are investing in diversifying their leaders, and we hope that other forward-thinking businesses will place their people on the programme, as it has a track record of quantifiable success.”

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “We are proud to support this latest Music Leaders Network programme and its valuable work in boosting the careers of talented female professionals in music. It has a strong track record in helping women move up the career ladder and creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive pool of senior talent – something which benefits us all. We wish the latest members of the Music Leaders Network the best of luck.”