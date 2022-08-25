Xploded Music's James Hill on the new era for N-Dubz

N-Dubz have made one of the biggest comebacks of recent years with a huge sold-out UK arena tour later this year.

AEG Presents is promoting the group’s arena shows, including four nights at The O2, which were booked by UTA’s Gary Howard, their longtime agent.

N-Dubz have also reunited with their former label bosses Cris Nuttall and Matt Cadman at Xploded Music. The pair sold their previous label All Around The World and catalogue to distribution partner Universal Music UK.

James Hill, head of A&R at Xploded Music, has worked closely with N-Dubz on their comeback in 2022.

“We always knew it was going to be big, but when it actually happened it exceeded everyone’s expectations,” he said.

After the group’s 11-year hiatus, catalogue streams soared and their 2011 collection returned to the charts at a new peak of No.10. Greatest Hits has sales of 227,182, including 29,680 from streams this year, according to the Official Charts Company.

N-Dubz had a string of hits and platinum albums before each pursuing solo careers. The group’s 2008 debut album, Uncle B, is their biggest with 645,219 sales.

The tour dates were combined with a new hit for N-Dubz. Comeback single Charmer peaked at No.32 and has almost six million streams in the UK (OCC).

“Our job is taking them further into the streaming area and working to build upon that,” said Hill. “A Top 40 straight off the bat and the Greatest Hits going into the Top 10 proves that there’s big love for them out there, it’s all about harnessing that now.”

N-Dubz are developing their social presence in order to reconnect with their fanbase as well as new followers. While the band’s new TikTok channel is still growing, interview clips about their return reached more than four million on the BBC 1Xtra channel and 2.1m on Kiss’ TikTok.

“There is a new generation tapping into their music,” said Hill.

N-Dubz are currently in the studio working on a fourth album.

“It’s definitely a new era, they’re super-focused on new music and they all want to make this a success,” added Hill.

The group have a connection with contemporary UK rap and R&B, including tour support acts Russ Millions, A1 x J1 and Wes Nelson.

“They are super-influential and iconic,” Hill told Music Week. “Whether you love them or not, you can’t argue with what they’ve done.”

