Years & Years lead Yard Act in close albums race

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and there’s a close battle at the top of the albums chart.

Years & Years lead the way at the moment, with 14,650 sales for Night Call, Olly Alexander’s first release since turning the project into a solo endeavour. Physical sales account for 11,322 units. Yard Act, newly signed to Island, have 13,255 sales for their debut album The Overload, with 12,351 coming from physical. Meat Loaf has two albums in the Top 5. Bat Out Of Hell (10,884 sales) and Hits Out Of Hell (6,813 sales) at Nos 3 and 4, with Ed Sheeran’s = at No.5 on 6,293 sales.

In the singles chart the cast of Encanto are at No.1 with We Don’t Talk About Bruno (35,047 sales), with Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru (29,523 sales) and Gayle’s Abcdefu (24,437 sales) in the Top 3. Jessica Darrow’s Surface Pressure (21,784 sales) is at No.4 and Adele’s Easy On Me (21,004 sales) is at No.5. Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell is at No.17 with 12,244 sales so far this week.

You can view the full Top 40 singles and albums charts below.

SINGLES:

LW POSN POSN TITLE ARTIST LABEL WKS 1 1 WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO GAITAN/CASTILLO/ADASSA/FELIZ WALT DISNEY 5 4 2 PERU FIREBOY DML & ED SHEERAN ISLAND/YBNL NATION/EMPIRE 7 2 3 ABCDEFU GAYLE ATLANTIC 11 5 4 SURFACE PRESSURE JESSICA DARROW WALT DISNEY 5 3 5 EASY ON ME ADELE COLUMBIA 15 6 6 SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER SAM FENDER POLYDOR 28 11 7 WHERE ARE YOU NOW LOST FREQUENCIES/CALUM SCOTT INSANITY 16 15 8 THE FAMILY MADRIGAL STEPHANIE BEATRIZ/OLGA MEREDIZ WALT DISNEY 4 8 9 OVERSEAS D-BLOCK EUROPE FT CENTRAL CEE D-BLOCK EUROPE 10 7 10 FINGERS CROSSED LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH 4 NEW 11 PUMP 101 DIGGA D/STILL BRICKIN' CGM/EGA 1 9 12 COMING FOR YOU SWITCHOTR FT A1 & J1 ROBOTS & HUMANS 13 17 13 MAKE ME FEEL GOOD BELTERS ONLY FT JAZZY POLYDOR 4 10 14 FLOWERS (SAY MY NAME) ARRDEE ISLAND 12 14 15 OVERPASS GRAFFITI ED SHEERAN ASYLUM 13 13 16 DO IT TO IT ACRAZE FT CHERISH THRIVE MUSIC 13 NEW 17 BAT OUT OF HELL MEAT LOAF EPIC 2 19 18 DOWN UNDER LUUDE FT COLIN HAY SWEAT IT OUT 4 16 19 SHIVERS ED SHEERAN ASYLUM 20 26 20 PACKS AND POTIONS HAZEY COLUMBIA 2 18 21 OH MY GOD ADELE COLUMBIA 10 20 22 ENEMY IMAGINE DRAGONS/JID/LEAGUE OF INTERSCOPE 11 23 23 COLD HEART ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA EMI/WARNER RECORDS 24 21 24 MAKE YOU SMILE D-BLOCK EUROPE FT AJ TRACEY D-BLOCK EUROPE 8 12 25 SACRIFICE WEEKND REPUBLIC RECORDS/XO 3 25 26 GHOST JUSTIN BIEBER DEF JAM 16 NEW 27 I'D DO ANYTHING FOR LOVE (BUT I WON'T DO MEAT LOAF VIRGIN 1 24 28 BAD HABITS ED SHEERAN ASYLUM 27 22 29 I WISH JOEL CORRY FT MABEL ASYLUM 13 27 30 TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD EWAN MCVICAR MINISTRY OF SOUND/TRICK 20 41 31 SWEET TALKER YEARS & YEARS/GALANTIS POLYDOR 5 28 32 BETTER DAYS DERMOT KENNEDY ISLAND 25 30 33 MY UNIVERSE COLDPLAY & BTS PARLOPHONE 16 37 34 PUSHIN P GUNNA/FUTURE/YOUNG THUG 300 ENTERTAINMENT 3 31 35 I DRINK WINE ADELE COLUMBIA 10 NEW 36 TWO OUT OF THREE AIN'T BAD MEAT LOAF EPIC 1 35 37 THE MOTTO TIESTO & AVA MAX ATLANTIC 8 34 38 HEAT WAVES GLASS ANIMALS POLYDOR 63 36 39 ALONE WITH YOU ARZ CAPITOL/EGA 22 29 40 TAKE MY BREATH WEEKND REPUBLIC RECORDS/XO 21

ALBUMS: