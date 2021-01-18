The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and You Met At Six are the early leaders in the albums chart.

The band’s Suckapunch album, released in partnership with AWAL, has 8,747 sales so far, with XXX from physical. Rough Trade’s Sleaford Mods, meanwhile, are at No.2 with Spare Ribs (5,701 sales). All of which means Barry Gibb slides to No.3 with Greenfields – Gibb Brothers Songbook (5,083 sales). He is followed by another new entry in the shape ...