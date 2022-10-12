Your Army ups promotions execs following chart-topping success with Sam Smith and LF System

Your Army has upped promotions execs following a run of chart success.

The promotions firm is currently working on the No.1 single Unholy by long-term client Sam Smith (feat. Kim Petras). It has also overseen the promotions campaign for airplay smash Where Did You Go? by Jax Jones feat. MNEK.

In light of this success, Your Army has promoted Jay Ahmed to head of national radio. Ahmed worked LF System's Afraid To Feel, which spent eight weeks at No.1 on the singles chart and peaked at No.2 on the UK airplay chart.

Director Christian Nockall said: “To be working with the calibre of artists we do is an honour, and our team are the reason for that. Since Jay joined Your Army in 2018, he has proved invaluable and his work on LF System has been instrumental in their success. His new role will see him lead the brilliant team we have assembled, to even greater heights.”

In addition, Luke Gray has been promoted to senior radio plugger. Your Army has also recently appointed Charlie Reid from UMG as national radio plugger and Elton Riscosa as community & national radio plugger. Radio promotions assistants Meg Paine and Jemma McCarthy complete the department.

Your Army’s roster across radio, TV & DJ promotions also includes Dave, Christine And The Queens, Joy Crookes, Bicep, Piri & Tommy and Disclosure.

PHOTO:

Back row (L to R): Charlie Reid, Jemma McCarthy, Luke Gray

Front row (L to R): Elton Riscosa, Jay Ahmed, Meg Paine