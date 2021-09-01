YouTube Music names Griff as its next Artist On The Rise

YouTube Music has named Griff as its next Artist On The Rise which aims to spotlight new and exciting artists in the UK.

The announcement coincides with the release of Griff’s new track One Night following on from the success of her No.4 charting mixtape One Foot In Front Of The Other, which also made her the first female artist to enter the Top 5 with a mixtape.

“It’s so mad to be YouTube Music’s newest Artist On The Rise,” said Griff. “This platform means so much to me, as a kid pre-streaming I would just sit for hours at the family computer and watch YouTube Music videos and feel so inspired to be a singer, so I feel so honoured to have this support.”

In 2021 alone, Griff has won the BRIT Awards Rising Star, reached the Top 20 with hit Black Hole, has performed at the Olympic Homecoming event for Team GB, and is set to tour Europe next month.

Previous artists named as YouTube Music’s Artist On The Rise include Sam Fisher, Celeste, Central Cee, Beabadoobee, Mabel and Aitch.

Head of UK artist relations, Roz Mansfield, said: “Griff is a polymath in the truest sense of the word. Her incredible songwriting talent makes her a compelling storyteller and we believe she is the voice of a generation. Her uncompromising creative vision is a joy to behold. A true visual artist, she is in control of all elements of her videos, from art direction to styling. We at YouTube Music are thrilled to provide the platform that connects her artistry with fans globally.”