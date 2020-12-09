Your site will load in 16 seconds
Yungblud closes in on albums glory

Ben Homewood

Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Dec 9th 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Yungblud is closing in on a No.1 finish for Weird.

Released on Polydor, his second album has 31,487 sales for the week so far, with 29,068 of those accounted for by physical product. Arctic Monkeys are at No.2 with Live At The Royal Albert Hall. A similar majority (18,253) of its total sales figure (20,062) comes from physical. Michael Ball & Alfie Boe’s Together At Christmas (17,369 sales) is still ...

