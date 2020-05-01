Your site will load in 16 seconds
Yungblud hits Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5 with Weird!

May 1st 2020 at 12:00PM
Yungblud has debuted in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with his new track Weird!.

The Polydor act has been busy during lockdown, with his livestreams proving a hit, and his new single goes straight in at No.5. Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips, while Nea’s Some Say completes an unchanged Top 2.

Freya Ridings’ Castles is at No.3, with James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) at No.4, after a mammoth 122 weeks on the list.

Yungblud’s Weird! is the only new entry this week, while the biggest mover is Bando by Italian artist Anna, which moves 29-14.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 16 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
2 2 30 Nea Some Say SE
3 5 48 Freya Ridings Castles GB
4 3 122 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
5 0 1 Yungblud Weird! GB
6 10 104 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
7 4 44 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
8 8 14 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
9 6 14 Ilira Royalty DE
10 22 8 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
11 9 9 Dadi Freyr feat. Gagnamagni Think About Things IS
12 7 14 Victor Leksell Svag SE
13 18 11 Number Red Flag GB
14 29 7 Anna Bando IT
15 19 4 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
16 17 17 Freya Ridings Love Is Fire GB
17 16 8 Millie Turner Jungle GB
18 15 6 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Dont Waste My Time GB
19 24 30 Lous & The Yakuza Dilemme BE
20 12 4 Emma Steinbakken Lets Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite NO
