Yungblud hits Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5 with Weird!

Yungblud has debuted in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with his new track Weird!.

The Polydor act has been busy during lockdown, with his livestreams proving a hit, and his new single goes straight in at No.5. Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips, while Nea’s Some Say completes an unchanged Top 2.

Freya Ridings’ Castles is at No.3, with James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) at No.4, after a mammoth 122 weeks on the list.

Yungblud’s Weird! is the only new entry this week, while the biggest mover is Bando by Italian artist Anna, which moves 29-14.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.