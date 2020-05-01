Yungblud hits Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5 with Weird!

Yungblud has debuted in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with his new track Weird!.
The Polydor act has been busy during lockdown, with his livestreams proving a hit, and his new single goes straight in at No.5. Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips, while Nea’s Some Say completes an unchanged Top 2.
Freya Ridings’ Castles is at No.3, with James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) at No.4, after a mammoth 122 weeks on the list.
Yungblud’s Weird! is the only new entry this week, while the biggest mover is Bando by Italian artist Anna, which moves 29-14.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|16
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|2
|2
|30
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|3
|5
|48
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|4
|3
|122
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|5
|0
|1
|Yungblud
|Weird!
|GB
|6
|10
|104
|El Profesor
|Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)
|ES
|7
|4
|44
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|8
|8
|14
|LUM!X feat. D.T.E
|The Passenger
|AT
|9
|6
|14
|Ilira
|Royalty
|DE
|10
|22
|8
|Mathea
|Wollt dir nur sagen
|AT
|11
|9
|9
|Dadi Freyr feat. Gagnamagni
|Think About Things
|IS
|12
|7
|14
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|13
|18
|11
|Number
|Red Flag
|GB
|14
|29
|7
|Anna
|Bando
|IT
|15
|19
|4
|Alfie Templeman
|Happiness In Liquid Form
|GB
|16
|17
|17
|Freya Ridings
|Love Is Fire
|GB
|17
|16
|8
|Millie Turner
|Jungle
|GB
|18
|15
|6
|Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate
|Dont Waste My Time
|GB
|19
|24
|30
|Lous & The Yakuza
|Dilemme
|BE
|20
|12
|4
|Emma Steinbakken
|Lets Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite
|NO