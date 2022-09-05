The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Yungblud's third album has shot to the top of the albums chart.

The English singer's (real name Dom Harrison's) self-titled third full-length has done so on sales of 18,219 sales, the majority of those coming from physical sales (17,332). Fellow new entry Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying And The Dead (4,268 sales) is at No.2, while Harry Styles' Harry's House is at No.3 (3,619 sales). Two further new entries complete ...