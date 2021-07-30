Zoe Wees' hit Control re-enters the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

Zoe Wees' hit track Control first arrived on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart Top 20 more than 60 weeks ago and reached its peak at No.2, holding a Top 5 position for 14 consecutive weeks. The track dropped down to No.34 last week but this week it’s back as Zoe Wees scores two hits in the Top 20 – Control at No.13 and Girls Like Us at No.19. Could this be the start of Control’s rise to the top?

Elsewhere in the Top 5; HVME maintains his hold at No.1 with Goosebumps, Super-Hi feat. Neeka rises to No.2 with Following The Sun, Nathan Evans’ Wellerman falls to No.3, Jonasu’s track Black Magic climsb 7-4, and Fred Again’s hit (Marea We’ve Lost Dancing) stays at No.5.

Debuting on the chart this week is Antoon with Dromen at No.17. The biggest mover is Goodboys with Bongo Cha Cha Cha shifting 47 spaces from 57-10.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.