Zoe Wees' hit Control re-enters the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20

July 30th 2021 at 12:00PM
Zoe Wees' hit track Control first arrived on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart Top 20 more than 60 weeks ago and reached its peak at No.2, holding a Top 5 position for 14 consecutive weeks. The track dropped down to No.34 last week but this week it’s back as Zoe Wees scores two hits in the Top 20 – Control at No.13 and Girls Like Us at No.19. Could this be the start of Control’s rise to the top?

Elsewhere in the Top 5; HVME maintains his hold at No.1 with Goosebumps, Super-Hi feat. Neeka rises to No.2 with Following The Sun, Nathan Evans’ Wellerman falls to No.3, Jonasu’s track Black Magic climsb 7-4, and Fred Again’s hit (Marea We’ve Lost Dancing) stays at No.5.

Debuting on the chart this week is Antoon with Dromen at No.17. The biggest mover is Goodboys with Bongo Cha Cha Cha shifting 47 spaces from 57-10.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 54 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 3 38 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 2 23 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
4 7 11 Jonasu Black Magic DE
5 5 22 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
6 6 12 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
7 12 44 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
8 8 16 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
9 11 20 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
10 57 3 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
11 9 27 Griff Black Hole GB
12 4 4 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
13 34 65 Zoe Wees Control DE
14 17 6 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
15 15 5 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
16 26 8 Enny I Want GB
17 0 1 Antoon Dromen NL
18 14 8 Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai Glidin GB
19 13 28 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
20 40 3 Sam Ryder July GB
