Zoe Wees' hit Control re-enters the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

In its 69th week on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20, Zoe Wees’ track Control moves 28-15, re-solidifying its status on the chart. The track has previously hit its peak at No.2 and has maintained a Top 20 position for 65 out of its 69 chart weeks.

The Top 2 is unmoving this week as HVME’s track Goosebumps and Super-Hi’s song Following The Sun remain at No.1 and No.2 respectively. Meanwhile, Fred Again rises to No.3 with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing), Jonasu rises to No.4 with Black Magic and Goodboys land at No.5 with Bongo Cha Cha Cha.

A fresh track debuts on the chart this week, as Cian Ducrot arrives at No.18 with Chewing Gum.

To view the full Top 100, click here.