Zoe Wees' hit Control re-enters the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

August 27th 2021 at 12:00PM
In its 69th week on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20, Zoe Wees’ track Control moves 28-15, re-solidifying its status on the chart. The track has previously hit its peak at No.2 and has maintained a Top 20 position for 65 out of its 69 chart weeks.

The Top 2 is unmoving this week as HVME’s track Goosebumps and Super-Hi’s song Following The Sun remain at No.1 and No.2 respectively. Meanwhile, Fred Again rises to No.3 with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing), Jonasu rises to No.4 with Black Magic and Goodboys land at No.5 with Bongo Cha Cha Cha.

A fresh track debuts on the chart this week, as Cian Ducrot arrives at No.18 with Chewing Gum.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 58 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 42 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 4 26 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
4 6 15 Jonasu Black Magic DE
5 7 7 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
6 5 27 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
7 9 8 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
8 10 9 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
9 3 16 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
10 12 9 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
11 8 24 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
12 11 48 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
13 14 10 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
14 13 20 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
15 28 69 Zoe Wees Control DE
16 15 31 Griff Black Hole GB
17 18 3 Francis On My Mind Swimming Pools RO
18 0 1 Cian Ducrot Chewing Gum IE
19 25 20 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
20 17 32 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
