Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Zoe Wees powers into Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

October 8th 2021 at 12:00PM
Zoe Wees powers into Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

Zoe Wees' Control has rebounded 10 places to No.5 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The German singer-songwriter gatecrashes a Top 5 that continues to be headed by Following The Sun by Super-Hi ft. Neeka. Two Nathan Evans songs swap places in the Top 3, as Told You So edges ahead of Wellerman at No.2, while Wes Nelson ft. Yxng Bane's Nice To Meet Ya holds at No.4. 

Billie (Loving Arms) by Fred Again... is also on an upward trajectory, jumping 13-6. Griff also has two tracks in the Top 10: One Night, which advances 14-7 and Black Hole, which moves 20-8.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 48 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
2 3 15 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
3 2 33 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
4 4 22 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
5 15 75 Zoe Wees Control DE
6 13 5 Fred Again.. Billie (Loving Arms) GB
7 14 6 Griff One Night GB
8 20 37 Griff Black Hole GB
9 16 15 A36 Samma Gamla Vanliga SE
10 19 30 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
11 7 32 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
12 8 3 Holly Humberstone Scarlett GB
13 9 16 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
14 0 1 Wet Leg Wet Dream GB
15 6 54 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
16 22 7 Slopes Tears NO
17 26 13 Sam Ryder July GB
18 17 6 Surya Sen Jessica GB
19 11 15 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
20 24 2 Kay Young feat. Jnr Williams I've Got You GB


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021