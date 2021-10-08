Zoe Wees powers into Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

Zoe Wees' Control has rebounded 10 places to No.5 in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The German singer-songwriter gatecrashes a Top 5 that continues to be headed by Following The Sun by Super-Hi ft. Neeka. Two Nathan Evans songs swap places in the Top 3, as Told You So edges ahead of Wellerman at No.2, while Wes Nelson ft. Yxng Bane's Nice To Meet Ya holds at No.4.

Billie (Loving Arms) by Fred Again... is also on an upward trajectory, jumping 13-6. Griff also has two tracks in the Top 10: One Night, which advances 14-7 and Black Hole, which moves 20-8.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.