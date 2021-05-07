Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Zoe Wees scores three chart hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

May 7th 2021 at 12:00PM
Zoe Wees scores three chart hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees has this week achieved three Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 hits. The 18-year-old holds No.3 with Girls Like Us, No.8 with Control, and No.16 with Ghost. Arlo Parks also recently achieved a trio of hits on this chart. 

Also in the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps and Nathan Evans’ Wellerman are non-movers at No.1 and No.2 respectively; Fred Again’s Marea climbs to No.4, while Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head takes the final spot at No.5.

Debuting this week is Everyone You Know with Higher at No.9. The biggest mover is Duncan Laurence with Arcade, rising 33-19.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 42 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 11 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 16 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
4 5 10 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
5 4 32 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
6 6 15 Griff Black Hole GB
7 7 4 Friedberg Yeah AT
8 14 53 Zoe Wees Control DE
9 0 1 Everyone You Know Higher GB
10 23 4 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
11 9 5 Jan-Marten Block Never Not Try DE
12 13 24 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
13 10 4 Alba August Killing Time DK
14 12 32 Romy Lifetime GB
15 24 26 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
16 22 2 Zoe Wees Ghost DE
17 19 56 220 Kid feat. Gracey Don't Need Love GB
18 15 2 Ilira feat. Vize Dynamite DE
19 33 71 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
20 25 54 Anna Bando IT
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021