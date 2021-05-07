Zoe Wees scores three chart hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees has this week achieved three Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 hits. The 18-year-old holds No.3 with Girls Like Us, No.8 with Control, and No.16 with Ghost. Arlo Parks also recently achieved a trio of hits on this chart.

Also in the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps and Nathan Evans’ Wellerman are non-movers at No.1 and No.2 respectively; Fred Again’s Marea climbs to No.4, while Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head takes the final spot at No.5.

Debuting this week is Everyone You Know with Higher at No.9. The biggest mover is Duncan Laurence with Arcade, rising 33-19.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.