Zoe Wees scores two Top 10 hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

June 11th 2021 at 12:00PM
German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees has scored two Top 10 hits for the second week running in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20. Wees’ track Girls Like Us moves 7-6, while Control moves 9-7 – the two tracks feature on her debut EP Golden Wings, released today (June 11).

In the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2), and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) (No.3) are all non-movers, while Super-Hi’s Following The Sun rises to No.4, and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head drops to No.5.

Debuting in the chart this week is Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai with Glidin at No.15, while Iliona is the biggest mover as Une Autre Vie moves 40-16.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 47 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 16 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 15 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
4 5 31 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
5 4 37 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
6 7 21 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
7 9 58 Zoe Wees Control DE
8 6 76 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
9 17 9 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
10 8 10 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
11 16 20 Griff Black Hole GB
12 13 29 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
13 27 5 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
14 12 6 Everyone You Know Higher GB
15 0 1 Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai Glidin GB
16 40 2 Iliona Une Autre Vie BE
17 23 10 Everyone You Know Just For The Times GB
18 14 3 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
19 10 9 Friedberg Yeah AT
20 19 5 Goldband De Langste Nacht NL
