Zoe Wees scores two Top 10 hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees has scored two Top 10 hits for the second week running in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20. Wees’ track Girls Like Us moves 7-6, while Control moves 9-7 – the two tracks feature on her debut EP Golden Wings, released today (June 11).

In the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2), and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) (No.3) are all non-movers, while Super-Hi’s Following The Sun rises to No.4, and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head drops to No.5.

Debuting in the chart this week is Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai with Glidin at No.15, while Iliona is the biggest mover as Une Autre Vie moves 40-16.

